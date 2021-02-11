DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $136,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

