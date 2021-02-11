DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,774. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCP. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

