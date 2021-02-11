Dealnet Capital (CVE:DLS) Trading Down 3.1%

Dealnet Capital Corp. (CVE:DLS) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 25,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 415,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.52, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of C$43.85 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00.

Dealnet Capital Company Profile (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates as a consumer finance company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Call Centre segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing consumer solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment develops and supports the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans; and leases within the home improvement sector.

