Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Trading Down 9.7%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 887,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 153,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

