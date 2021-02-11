Deepak Raghavan Sells 7,087 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $142.26 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $143.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.