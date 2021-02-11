Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

