Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 125,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 23,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

