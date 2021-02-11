Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $264,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $157.91.

