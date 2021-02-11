Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

