Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WILLF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

