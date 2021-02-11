Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.48 ($57.04).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €45.14 ($53.10) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.41 and its 200-day moving average is €38.33. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

