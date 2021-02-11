Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $104.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE SPB opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

