DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $884.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHT by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.