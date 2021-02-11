DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.70. DHT shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 46,692 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DHT by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DHT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DHT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

