Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLGNF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

