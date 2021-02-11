Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in January

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHCC stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Thursday. 172,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,013. Diamondhead Casino has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

