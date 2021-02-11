Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.