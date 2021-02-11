Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.94

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 54753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.02 million, a PE ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54.

Diginex Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

