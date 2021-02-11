DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 934,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.71. DigiPath has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get DigiPath alerts:

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.