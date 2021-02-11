discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 698 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The company has a market cap of £624.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 696.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 632.90.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

