Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in January

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSTZF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 8,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408. Distell Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.

Get Distell Group alerts:

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Distell Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.