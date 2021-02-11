DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 3,075.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DNAX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 23,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,844. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

