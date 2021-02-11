Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

