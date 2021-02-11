Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading 22% Higher

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) traded up 22% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $5.93. 10,637,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 904% from the average session volume of 1,059,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

