Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 3,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

DMZPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

