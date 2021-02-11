Donu (DONU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,561.59

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Donu has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Donu has a market cap of $159,561.59 and approximately $953.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00089873 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00296506 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018381 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh.

Buying and Selling Donu

Donu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

