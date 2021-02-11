Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $32.89. 211,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,269,656. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

