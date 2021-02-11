Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DOCMF stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $6.29.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.