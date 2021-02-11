DraftCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 526.1% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. DraftCoin has a market cap of $182,085.62 and $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

