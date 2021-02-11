Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in January

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 14th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,607,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAKOF remained flat at $$1.76 on Thursday. 4,436,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,942. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

