Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DBX opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.70.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,911 shares of company stock valued at $752,424. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

