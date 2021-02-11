DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

