DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $88.71 million and $4.60 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $85.76 or 0.00180134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,318 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

