Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

Shares of LON:DNLM traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,335 ($17.44). 932,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,228.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,304.73. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

