Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $402,320 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

