Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $812,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,741 shares of company stock valued at $27,035,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $112.70 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

