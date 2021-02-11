Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 248 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,839,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 65.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

USNA stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

