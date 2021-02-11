Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,508 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 97,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.