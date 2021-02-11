Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,819 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,803,000 after acquiring an additional 259,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,929,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 283,288 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

