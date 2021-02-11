Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $223,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,882 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,550 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

