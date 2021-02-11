Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

AGC opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.