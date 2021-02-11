DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €35.60 ($41.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.80.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

