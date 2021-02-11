Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $211.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.