Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 490 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

