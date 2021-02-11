Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668 in the last 90 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

