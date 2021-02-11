Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 671,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after purchasing an additional 285,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after buying an additional 280,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,787,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

