Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $317.49 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

