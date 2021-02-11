Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells $3,632,590.08 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EXP stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

