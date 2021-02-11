Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of EBC opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,321,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,628,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,599,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,136,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.