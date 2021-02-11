Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $53,321,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.